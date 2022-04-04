Suspect killed, security guard wounded after robbery turns into shootout at Compton smoke shop

One of four robbers was shot and killed, and a security guard was wounded, during a shootout at a smoke shop in Compton, police said Monday.

Authorities say three suspects are still at large after the shootout at a smoke shop in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies called to the scene found a security guard outside the store, located in a strip mall at Wilimington and Greenleaf Boulevard, who had been wounded in the gunfight. He told the deputies that four men had entered the smoke shop and tried to rob it at gunpoint, which is when the guard exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects.

The guard, who was wounded, was taken to a local hospital. His gun, and the one used by the suspect, were both recovered at the scene.

All four of the suspects sped away from the area in an unknown direction, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A short time later, one of the suspects was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Despite being treated for the wound, he later died of the injury. His name has not been released.

The other three suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.