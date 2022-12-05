Suspect in Mulholland Drive trail sexual assault remains at large: LAPD

The search intensifies for a sexual predator who assaulted a woman on a hiking trail in November.

The attack happened on November 21 on the Canyonback Trail on the 17000 block Mulholland Drive in the Brentwood area.

Police say a suspect approached a woman who was hiking on the trail and forced her into a secluded area, then assaulted her.

Los Angeles Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, 30 years old, with a 2-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police are seeking any information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

Police also remind people not to hike alone. Always carry your cellphone and be aware of your surroundings.