Suspect in Bell Gardens High School threat charged with 3 felonies

A suspect accused of threatening violence at Bell Gardens High School was charged with multiple weapons felonies.

According to the city's police department, the charges stem from an investigation into the social media post "regarding a possible threat of violence at Bell Gardens High School."

On Sunday, detectives identified a suspect and began to monitor the person when they witnessed the suspect enter another car with a second suspect.

Police pulled the car over before searching the vehicle and arresting the two suspects. In the car officers found two stolen firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunitions and body armor.

Two days later, one of the suspects was charged with three felony weapon charges:

Possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Having a concealed firearm in a vehicle

Carrying a loaded handgun on one's person or in a vehicle

The Bell Gardens Police Department claims the District Attorney's office initially rejected the entire case because it lacked an adequate amount of information regarding the criminal threat.

The District Attorney's Office eventually filed the three charges after the city's Police Chief Scott Fairfield demanded a second review of the case, according to the department.

It is unclear if the second suspect was charged with anything.