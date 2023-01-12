Suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputies outside Macy's at Westfield Valencia Town Center

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot a man at the Westfield Valencia Town Center late Wednesday.

The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 11 p.m., after deputies were dispatched to the scene outside of the Macy's department store at the shopping center, located in the 26400 block of McBean Parkway, for a trespassing call.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown, though the suspect was loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect was hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

No deputies were reported injured.

More to come.