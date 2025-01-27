Suspect faces 5 attempted murder charges after shooting near MacArthur Park

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old man for allegedly shooting five people near MacArthur Park last week.

The shooting happened last Wednesday at around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and S. Alvarado Street in the Westlake District. Officers believe the suspect fired multiple shots at a group of people, striking four men and one woman, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Police said multiple people suffered critical wounds.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Jose Daniel Amaya, 27, later in the day for the shooting. On Jan. 27, prosecutors announced that Amaya was charged with five counts of attempted murder, including five gun sentencing enhancements. If convicted as charged, he faces multiple life sentences.

"Gun violence continues to be a devastating scourge in Los Angeles, and today my office has taken decisive action by filing five gun sentencing enhancements, one for each victim," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "These enhancements carry an additional penalty of 25 years to life in prison."

Amaya's arraignment was scheduled for Monday at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Hochman's office recommended a bail of $8 million.

"This is a clear and unequivocal message: gun violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County," he said.