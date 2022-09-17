Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect critically wounded in South LA officer-involved shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 16 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 16 PM Edition) 02:12

Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire towards a suspect armed with a rifle in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The officer-involved shooting took place on the 400 block of 102nd Street and South Grand Avenue.

LAPD said to avoid the area of Grand from Century Boulevard to 104th Street for the next couple of hours as LAPD will be conducting its investigation of the shooting. 

Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident. 

No officers were injured in the shooting but the suspect was found unconscious and not breathing. 

It's unclear at this moment if the suspect opened fire towards the suspect.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.