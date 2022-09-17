Suspect critically wounded in South LA officer-involved shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire towards a suspect armed with a rifle in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The officer-involved shooting took place on the 400 block of 102nd Street and South Grand Avenue.

LAPD said to avoid the area of Grand from Century Boulevard to 104th Street for the next couple of hours as LAPD will be conducting its investigation of the shooting.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident.

No officers were injured in the shooting but the suspect was found unconscious and not breathing.

It's unclear at this moment if the suspect opened fire towards the suspect.