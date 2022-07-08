Four people injured after UCLA police pursuit ends in crash

Parademics tended to four people injured in the heart of UCLA's campus after a vehicle fleeing from UCLA police crashed.

CBSLA

The university's police department began the pursuit on Le Conte and Tiverton Avenues after authorities broke up a nearby street takeover. The car led them to the middle of UCLA's campus at the intersection of Westwood Plaza and Strathmore Place before it crashed into an anti-vehicle barrier.

All of the people injured were inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.