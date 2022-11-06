Suspect connected to 2009 murder arrested in Mexico

Authorities arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a double shooting in 2009 in Mexico.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Steven Aguilar-Medina was arrested in October for after he was located by their Los Angeles Fugitive Taks Force in the town of Progreso in the state of Merida, Mexico.

With the help of Mexican law enforcement officials, and the FBI's legal attache in Mexico City, he was taken into custody and finally returned to Los Angeles this week.

Aguilar-Medina, 29, was identified as a suspect in a murder and attempted murder in 2009, when he allegedly shot at two rival gang members, one of whom died. When officers issued a warrant for his arrested in Jan. 2010, they learned that he had fled from California, and issued a federal arrest warrant.

"The government is expected to dismiss the federal warrant charging Aguilar-Medina with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and Aguilar-Medina will await prosecution by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office," the FBI said in a statement.

Authorities are still searching for his girlfriend, Evelin Martinez, who is believed to have driven him to the scene of the shootings.