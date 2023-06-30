Suspect breaks into Reseda home, sexually assaults woman

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man for breaking into a woman's home in Reseda before sexually assaulting her.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Blessing Wainiwheh broke into the home through the woman's window at about 9:55 p.m. on June 28. He then sexually assaulted the victim and ran from her home.

After arriving at the scene, officers launched a search for the suspect and canvassed the area. They located Wainiwheh inside a nearby home, which he also broke into.

Blessing Wainiwheh is accused of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her. LAPD

Detectives released his booking photo because they believe he sexually assaulted more people, assaults that went unreported. LAPD has asked victims to contact them.

If you have information surrounding Wainiwheh alleged crimes, officers urge you to call Detective Joseph Hampton at (818) 374-7717 or (818) 374-7611.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers either on their website or by phone (800) 222-8477.