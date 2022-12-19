Suspect booked for hate crime after Beverly Hills menorah defaced

The large menorah at Sunset Blvd. and Foothill Rd. was vandalized on Sunday night. CBSLA

A menorah display in Beverly Hills was vandalized and defaced with a Nazi symbol Sunday night. One person has been arrested.

The large menorah at Sunset Blvd. and Foothill Rd. was vandalized and the symbol was carved into its base.

Officers responded to "a report of a suspect defacing a Menorah on private property" at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Beverly Hills Police.

Eric Brian King, 47, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime. King was held on $20,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

"The suspect was located with the assistance of the police department's Real Time Watch Center ... after surveillance video depicted him throwing objects at a Menorah," Beverly Hills Police Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in a statement. "The initial investigation revealed that King carved Nazi symbols into the base of the Menorah."

"A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our city," Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said in a statement.