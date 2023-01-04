Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in fatal Pomona shooting Tuesday night

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a fatal shooting in Pomona.

Police officers responded to a report of man suffering from gunshot wounds at 9 p.m. Tuesday near Garey Ave. and Alvarado St., according to the Pomona Police Dept.

The victim was hospitalized, where he later died from his injuries.

Pomona police investigators interviewed witnesses and a suspect was identified and arrested.  No further details were released about the suspect or the victim or a motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Dept. at (909) 620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

