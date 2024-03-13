Suspect arrested for making shooting threat targeting Taft High School in Woodland Hills

A suspect has been arrested in connection with threats of violence targeting Taft High School in Woodland Hills on Tuesday, which caused an outbreak of chaos and panic amongst students and parents.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials sent a message to staff and students at the high school on Wednesday to announce the arrest.

"Law enforcement has identified and arrested the person responsible," said a statement from an LAUSD spokesperson. "At this time, there is no indication that the individual, who is not a student of LAUSD, posed a credible threat to students and staff."

The arrest was made after the person posted several times on social media, showing a firearm and warning of a shooting on campus on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the campus, located in the 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue at around 9 a.m. after news of the social media posts began to spread across the student body.

With SkyCal overhead, some students could be seen as they left the school, while hundreds of their parents arrived to pick up their children.

Despite no actual incident on Tuesday, there was heightened concern that the violence could occur the following day, prompting many students to skip school and Los Angeles School Police Department to up their presence.

"We had a calm and peaceful day at school today. Everyone remained safe and robust learning continued," LAUSD's statement said. "We appreciate your patience again today while we dealt with the incident from yesterday involving a social media post that raised concerns about the safety of our campus."

There have not yet been any details released on the suspect's identity or how they were located and taken into custody.