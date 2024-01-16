Suspect arrested for attempted murder after pursuit ends in Long Beach

A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Hollywood to Long Beach was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted for attempted murder after a shooting happened in Lakewood on Dec. 8.

The pursuit started after officer attempted to stop a black Infinity for a traffic violation in Hollywood near the 101 Freeway around 1 a.m. but the suspect and a passenger drove away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit traversed several streets through Hollywood and multiple freeways before Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies caught up with the suspect in Long Beach.

When authorities blocked the vehicle, the suspects got out and ran away on foot, hiding for several hours before a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The driver was located by the K-9 and taken into custody.

The passenger of the vehicle has not been located yet. It is unknown whether the passenger was also associated with the attempted murder last month.