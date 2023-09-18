Suspect arrested for $74k jewelry theft from Kohl's in Seal Beach

Police have arrested one of the suspects who they believe is connected to a theft that happened at a Kohl's department sotre in Seal Beach back on August 31.

According to Seal Beach Police Department, 30-year-old Riverside man Brandon Libardo Bustos-Bermudez, was arrested on Friday after being detained at a separate robbery at a Kohl's in Chino.

Officers were dispatched to the store, located in the 4000 block of Grand Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m. when a store loss prevention officer said that they saw several suspects inside the store. Four were detained for suspicious activity.

The Kohl's store officer later told investigators that they recognized one of the suspects from the "Be On the Look Out" advisory distributed to stores throughout Southern California, regarding the August 31 burglary in Seal Beach.

After his arrest, investigators say that Bustos-Bermudez was taken to Orange County Jail where he was booked on charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

"During a Miranda interview, he admitted involvement in the commercial burglary in Seal Beach on August 31st and confirmed he was one of the suspects depicted on the Seal Beach Kohl's surveillance footage," said a statement from SBPD.

During the theft on Aug. 31, which happened at the Kohls' located on 12345 Seal Beach Boulevard, surveillance cameras captured the burglary in process, where three male suspects are said to have stolen approximately $73,877 in gold jewelry.

There was no information provided on the other two suspects involved in the first burglary.