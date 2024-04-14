Watch CBS News
Police: Armed suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Pasadena

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A 36-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena. 

The incident unfolded just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday as officers encountered a parked car that was facing in the wrong direction on a one-way street on Hudson Avenue near Del Mar Boulevard. 

Police said the suspect, while speaking to officers, sped off allegedly narrowly missing an officer with his vehicle. 

A short pursuit ensued at which point the suspect crashed into the yard of a home, then fled on foot. 

Police said the suspect allegedly made his way into two homes, then produced a handgun when confronted by a K-9 dog. 

"The suspect refused to comply with orders to drop the handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred. As a result of the shooting, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds," police said in a news release. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified by police as Ricardo Guade Andrade of San Fernando. 

No officers were hurt. A handgun was found at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 1:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

