Police: Armed suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Pasadena

A 36-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena.

The incident unfolded just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday as officers encountered a parked car that was facing in the wrong direction on a one-way street on Hudson Avenue near Del Mar Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, while speaking to officers, sped off allegedly narrowly missing an officer with his vehicle.

A short pursuit ensued at which point the suspect crashed into the yard of a home, then fled on foot.

Police said the suspect allegedly made his way into two homes, then produced a handgun when confronted by a K-9 dog.

"The suspect refused to comply with orders to drop the handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred. As a result of the shooting, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds," police said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified by police as Ricardo Guade Andrade of San Fernando.

No officers were hurt. A handgun was found at the scene. The incident is under investigation.