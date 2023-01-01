Suspect alleged to be wielding knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Redlands

Authorities say a man was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Redlands after brandishing a weapon.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Joni Lane. It was there police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located the man outside of the residence with a knife.

For several minutes, officers worked to negotiate with the suspect to drop his weapon. After refusing to follow commands, and engaging in what police described as an "overt act toward [officers] with the weapon", an officer-involved shooting unfolded.

The man, who was believed to be 32 years old, died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.