Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary

Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget.

The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California.

But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona.

The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing out candles and wrist bands to attendants. The event has served a powerful moment for anyone who needs to mourn, remember and reflect.

"It brings that sense of community together to where you don't allow the memories of people to fade away," Tim Mummert said. "Surreal to understand that we're here and there's so many people who aren't or their loved ones aren't."

Tim and Kristy Mummert were at the concert among the large crowd and ran for their lives when a man opened fire from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

"Last night we watched a documentary, we paused it, and both looked at each other. ... the survivor's guilt is a real thing," Kristy Mummert said.

Each year since the couple has attended the remembrance in Corona to pause and honor those killed and help others like them who survived.

Denise Pohl had tickets to the festival, but canceled her plans at the last minute. She told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez she's here to honor the memory of the people who never returned home.

"To pray for the families who lost people and just the whole thing. It's just so wrong," Pohl said.