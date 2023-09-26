"Survivor" returns for season 45 Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

"Survivor" announces new castaways for milestone 45th season "Survivor" announces new castaways for milestone 45th season 02:07

"Survivor" announced Tuesday the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its milestone 45th edition and kicks off a historic season of extended 90-minute original episodes, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series, which is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

After 23 years on television and 652 episodes, the groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+ returns with the biggest season of the greatest game ever played. Through longer weekly episodes, "Survivor" will take a deeper dive into the players' stories as they're stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji. Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game. This determined group will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, grittier season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly evolve their strategies to survive another day.

The dynamic individuals competing on the milestone 45th season are from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:

Click on each name to view the castaway's video.

Name: Julie Alley

Age: 49

Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.

Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.

Occupation: Estate attorney

Name: Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup

Age: 30

Hometown: O'Fallon, Ill.

Current Residence: O'Fallon, Ill.

Occupation: Gym owner

Name: Drew Basile

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Sabiyah Broderick

Age: 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.

Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.

Occupation: Truck driver

Name: Austin Li Coon

Age: 26

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Brandon Donlon

Age: 26

Hometown: Sicklerville, N.J.

Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.

Occupation: Content producer

Name: Sean Edwards

Age: 35

Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Occupation: School principal

Name: Emily Flippen

Age: 28

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Current Residence: Laurel, Md.

Occupation: Investment analyst

Name: Kaleb Gebrewold

Age: 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Occupation: Software sales

Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)

Age: 24

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Singer

Name: Brandon "Brando" Meyer

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.

Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Software developer

Name: Kendra McQuarrie

Age: 31

Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Kellie Nalbandian

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Critical care nurse

Name: Jake O'Kane

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 47

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Hannah Rose

Age: 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.

Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Katurah Topps

Age: 35

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Name: Dee Valladares

Age: 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.