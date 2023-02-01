"Survivor" announces 18 new castaways competing in season 44, premiering in March

The CBS Original series SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 44th season with a thrilling two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

The individuals competing on season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring:

Name: Yamil "Yam Yam" Aroch0

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

Name: Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Security software engineer



Name: Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pa.

Current Residence: Newton, Pa.

Occupation: Security specialist

Name: Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

Name: Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Name: Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Occupation: Engineering manager

Name: Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Product manager

Name: Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.

Occupation: Research coordinator

Name: Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Name: Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech investor

Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.

Occupation: Yogi

Name: Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minn.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Management consultant

Name: Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.

Occupation: Drug counselor

Name: Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist