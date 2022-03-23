Survey finds 90% of Americans have a co-worker who annoys them

A new study has found that 90% of Americans say they have a co-worker that annoys them.

The survey, conducted by Quality Logo Products, found that 57% of workers say they have considered quitting their job because of an annoying co-worker.

The survey also found that 55% of people working from home are annoyed with co-workers in their remote setting.

According to the survey, the three most annoying co-worker habits are:

Interrupting during virtual meetings Taking credit for someone else's work Oversharing from your personal or hobbies

Workers say there is a fine line between healthy banter and bonding versus getting too personal.

The study also found that 68% of Americans have confronted a coworker about being annoying, 60% of respondents claim entry and mid-level coworkers are the most annoying and 48% find their coworkers less annoying in a remote setting.