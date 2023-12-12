Surge in antisemitism sparks federal investigation at Santa Monica College

Santa Monica College is under federal scrutiny as the public institution faces accusations of civil rights violations against a group called the Students Supporting Israel.

One board member of Students Supporting Israel said Tuesday that following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October, the SSI club faced discrimination, denial of registration, and offensive remarks.

There has been a surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes at college campuses, raising concern among Jewish communities. Students say they are confronting an unexpected wave of discrimination.

The president of the national Students Supporting Israel movement stressed the urgency of addressing the situation swiftly.

"Our reaction to it is that a big issue happened that needs to be fixed ASAP," said Ilan Sinelnikov of Students Supporting Israel.

The administration at Santa Monica College affirmed prompt action on October 20, responding to student concerns. Despite reinstating SSI, the college is committed to thoroughly investigating the discrimination complaint.

Santa Monica College released a statement that said, in part: "The college stands against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism. Most recently, on Nov. 7, 2023, the SMC Board of Trustees passed a resolution in support of United Against Hate Week which acknowledged the increases in anti-Semitism amid other ongoing acts of hate and discrimination against marginalized groups throughout the nation."