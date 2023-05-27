Surf Ranch Pro: How to watch

Owen Wright of Australia surfing in the Men's Bonus Run of the Qualifying Round of the Surf Ranch Pro Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty Images

This weekend's Surf Ranch Pro competition will be held at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch In Lemoore, California where the world's best surfers will gather at this one-of-a-kind facility to ride the perfect wave.

What is the Surf Ranch Pro?

With the midseason cut behind us, the field Is condensed to 24 men and 12 women with a brand new format where the pressure is on. Day 1 will consist of the qualifying round and the new all or nothing night session.

Starting today, the qualifying round will be four surfer heats where results matter. In the first round, each surfer will get two runs: two rights and two lefts to score their best drive and best lap. First place for these heats jump straight to finals day. Fourth place from the qualifying round hits the road, eliminated from the event. Second and third place finishers from the heats will face off in the night session.

The night session is 12 men and six women in a do or die leaderboard format - a single round last chance to advance on with the scoreboard wiped clean. Each surfer gets one left and one right to lock in their best single wave score. From this leaderboard, only two men and one woman move on to finals Day.

Day 2 Finals Day is all about head-to-head matchups. Men's quarterfinals and women's semi-finals setup nonstop single elimination heats through to the finals.

How can I watch?

CBS News Los Angeles will be streaming Day 1 (Saturday, May 27th) from 11:30am - 3pm. Day 2 (Sunday, May 28th) will be streamed from 1pm through the end of competition.

To watch, download the CBS News app and click on "CBS News Los Angeles". You can also watch on Pluto TV or simply watch right here on this page.

Who's surfing?

Surfers set to compete include:

Men:

Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

John John Florence (HAW)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Connor O'Leary (AUS)

Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Jack Robinson (AUS)

Kelly Slater (USA)

Yago Dora (BRA)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Women: