Supreme Court ruling on New York gun law may impact similar law in California

Supreme Court's ruling on New York gun law may impact similar law in California

Gun owner Sesar Juarez said he's more inclined to apply for a concealed carry weapons permit after a 6 to 3 ruling from the Supreme Court expanded gun rights in New York, California and a handful of other states.

"I was interested," he said. "But it seemed futile to me even beginning the process."

The high court said Americans have the right to carry firearms outside of their home for self-defense. The ruling may make the Golden State join the 43 states that have "shall issue" standards.

"What that means is that states now shall issue you a CCW or concealed weapons permits if you pass background checks, one," said former police officer and owner of Redstone Firearms Jonathan Solomon. "Two, if you take all the required training courses."

However, California has required concealed carry permits to be issued to those who could show a "good cause" or need to be armed."

"Even though the Supreme Court says you can carry a concealed weapon, it didn't say any weapon," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson. "And it said there are places where it can still be off-limits. Like schools, courthouses and other sensitive places."

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ruling affirms states' rights on gun laws. He said he will work with legislators to respond to the high court's ruling.

"California's long-standing efforts to prevent dangerous individuals from obtaining these permits," said Bonta.

Of the state's 58 counts, 37 already grant permits simply if an applicant requests it for self-defense. The other 21 counties, including Los Angeles, have tighter standards such as requiring an applicant to demonstrate they have business-related or professional risks that justify them being armed.

"I think CCWs are definitely going to go up," said Juarez. "I know among my friends all of them have considered it."

In a statement, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said that Sheriff Alex Villanueva expanded the number of approved concealed weapons permits.

"The Department's legal team is currently reviewing the Supreme Court decision and if or how it will affect California laws," the department said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said it will "analyze and assess the Supreme Court's decision."

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said it will allow personal protection as a reason for a CCW permit.

CBSLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the Supreme Court's ruling but have yet to receive a response.