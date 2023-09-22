First SuperMotocross World Championship Finals happening in Los Angeles

The inaugural Supermotocross World Championships will be happening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 23.

For the first time, the event will be combining Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series.

The championship is also a part of the historic venue's "Coliseum Forever" celebration, which honors the centennial anniversary of the Coliseum, according to the release. It was the perfect choice for hosting the 100th anniversary since the first ever Superbowl of Motocross was held at the Memorial Coliseum in 1972, making it the the birth place of Supercross.

The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a FanFest from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to give fans an insider's look as teams practice for the main event.

