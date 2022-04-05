Supermarkets strike averted: grocery store workers reach tentative agreement

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 770 announced that local grocery workers reached a tentative agreement Monday.

The deal includes wage increases, guaranteed hours for part time workers, stronger health benefits, improved store safety and a secured pension.

"This is a great agreement that will help turn grocery store jobs around and make tangible improvements in our lives. We could not have achieved this deal without the support of the community and the energy and engagement of all our members who were determined to have their hard work and essential labor valued," says Rachel Fournier, a cashier at a Los Angeles Ralphs store and a bargaining committee member.

The agreement was reached a week-and-a-half after United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 770 announced on Saturday, March 25th, that Southern California grocery workers had voted to strike, if needed.

"This tentative agreement is a big deal and we are all excited. Grocery store workers have served our customers throughout the most difficult moments of our lifetime. We've kept the stores open and have contributed to the Companies' success. This is a well deserved contract that we look forward to ratifying soon," says Manny Estrada, a Pharmacy Clerk at a Grover Beach Vons and also a bargaining committee member.

UFCW said that more details on the contract will be released later after the members of the other local unions review the deal and vote.