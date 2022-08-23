Superintendent: Burbank Unified School District employee has confirmed case of monkeypox

An employee of the Burbank Unified School District has a confirmed case of monkeypox, Superintendent Matt Hill said Tuesday.

Hill did not give information about the employee or where that person worked. He said that district officials are taking all necessary safety measures.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have also implemented additional disinfectant measures," he said in a statement.

Los Angeles County currently has more than 1,200 cases of monkeypox, which presents most commonly as a painful, itchy rash anywhere on the body. It can be occasionally accompanied by flu-like symptoms. Symptoms usually start five to 21 days after exposure, and most people recover in two to four weeks, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.

Monkeypox is known to spread by close, intimate contact with an infected person, usually direct skin-to-skin contact, and respiratory secretions. It can also be spread by contact with objects and fabrics that have been used by someone with monkeypox and has not been cleaned.

The county has received 72,190 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, 41,155 of which has been administered. To learn more about receiving a vaccination, visit the LA County Public Health website or call (833) 540-0473.