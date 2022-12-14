Watch CBS News
Super Nintendo World opens in February 2023

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The new Super Nintendo World will be opening February 17th, 2023, according to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Sky9 was over the park Wednesday morning as they continue to put the finish touches on.

The new interactive world will challenge visitors to collect coins using their power up bands.

The dynamic land will also include its signature ride, Mario Kart, along with Bowser's Challenge ride and a new restaurant, Toadstool Café.

Here is a sneak peak of what fans can expect:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opens Early 2023 by Universal Studios Hollywood on YouTube
