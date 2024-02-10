Watch CBS News
Super Bowl Recipes!

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Sports

Try these tasty treats on Super Bowl Sunday! 

DEVILED EGGS
Boil 25 min
Peel
Mix filling salt pepper shallots tarragon mayo mustard Tabasco sauce
Pastry bag
Bacon
Blue cheese
Parsley
Paprika

WINGS
Chicken wings
Coat in seasoning salt pepper garlic powder onion powder paprika oregano
Olive oil
350 degrees 20-25 min
Grill / broil/ sautee in oil
Melted butter & hot sauce****


MUDDLE CUCUMBER CUP TEQUILA
1/2 orange Curaco
1/2 c lemon juice
1/2 c lime juice
Cup cucumber juice
Chili paste spoonful
1 c simple syrup
Pour over ice
Nonalcoholic
2 oz Italian spritz non alcoholic
4 oz non-alcoholic, sparkling wine
Top with ice soda, water and fruit like grapefruit, lemons, limes, oranges

JACKFRUIT MOLE NACHOS 
Tortilla chips, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, mixed in with cream slowly
Can of jackfruit salt water
Blocks of mole in stock

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 6:47 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

