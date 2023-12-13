Super Bowl LXI to be played at SoFi Stadium in 2027

SoFi Stadium is expected to be formally named the venue for Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

Team owners are expected to vote on the selection Wednesday during league meetings in Dallas, Texas, according to ESPN.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will make an official announcement at 2 p.m.

The Super Bowl returning to the Los Angeles area would coincide with the 60th anniversary of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosting Super Bowl I in 1967, according to CBS Sports.

SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl in February 2022, which saw the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

If Los Angeles hosted the Super Bowl LXI, it would put the city in the worldwide sporting spotlight for three straight years, with the region scheduled to host to a portion of the 2026 World Cup, and then hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

This season's Super Bowl LVIII will be played in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LIX will be played in February 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and Super Bowl LX will be played in February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home to the San Francisco 49ers.