Sunny skies bring boost to small businesses in Newport Beach

Southern California is shedding its June Gloom and embracing the arrival of summer, much to the delight of local small business owners in Newport Beach.

"People are coming out with renewed energy, and we've seen an almost immediate 30% increase in sales," said Danielle Scribner, marketing manager of Dory Deli.

The recent change in weather has brought a significant upturn in business, with customers flocking to stores and restaurant patios, eager to make the most of the sun-soaked days.

At the Newport Beach Pier, the scene was buzzing Wednesday as visitors from far and wide gather to witness the lively atmosphere.

Over at Norwalk Sports, the doors were wide open, welcoming customers in search of everything from sunglasses and surfboards to bike rentals and beach towels. The store's manager expresses relief at the upswing in business after a period of unfavorable weather.

"We experienced a bit of a slowdown during the recent bad weather. However, now things are back on track, and we are catching up," said Marco Trejo, manager of Norwalk Sports.

Store owners add they hope the sunshine continues through the summer.