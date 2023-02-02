Watch CBS News
Sunland-Tujunga collision: 2 hospitalized following fiery crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Sherman Grove Ave. was closed Thursday morning following a fiery two-car crash next to the Sunland Recreation Center at about 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a 45-year-old man from one car; they had to cut the man out of his car as it was reportedly engulfed in flames. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 75-year-old woman in the second car was hospitalized in serious condition.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on February 2, 2023 / 10:49 AM

