Sunland-Tujunga collision: 2 hospitalized following fiery crash

The intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Sherman Grove Ave. was closed Thursday morning following a fiery two-car crash next to the Sunland Recreation Center at about 10:30 a.m. KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a 45-year-old man from one car; they had to cut the man out of his car as it was reportedly engulfed in flames. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 75-year-old woman in the second car was hospitalized in serious condition.