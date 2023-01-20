Sun Valley burglary suspect nabbed in LAPD search
Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary in Sun Valley at about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Bradley Ave. and Fleetwood St.
Officers arrived and saw two people running from the scene.
LAPD set up a large perimeter encompassing several blocks to search for suspects.
One suspect was taken into custody, according to the LAPD. Two other people were detained. The search was ongoing.
