Sun Valley burglary suspect nabbed in LAPD search

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary in Sun Valley at about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Bradley Ave. and Fleetwood St.

Officers arrived and saw two people running from the scene.

LAPD set up a large perimeter encompassing several blocks to search for suspects.

One suspect was taken into custody, according to the LAPD. Two other people were detained. The search was ongoing.

