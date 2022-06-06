Summit of Americas to bring traffic, road closures to Downtown LA

If you can avoid driving into Downtown Los Angeles this week - do it.

The Summit of Americas, an event that will host world leaders from Central, North and South America, including President Joe Biden, is taking place this week from Monday up until Saturday afternoon.

The streets of Downtown Los Angeles are calm for now but this will soon change, and it's not because of regular work-day traffic.

"I am not excited about it, that's for sure," Rebecca Couch, a Downtown LA resident told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen on Sunday.

World leaders are expected to talk about all of the main issues from immigration, to global warming and human rights.

The summit returns to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, when it took place in Miami.

However, not every leader from the Americas will be present at the summit. Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said earlier this week he will not attend the summit if Biden does not extend an invitation to leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

No matter which leaders arrive to the summit, local authorities say to expect delays in and around the 10, 101 and 110 freeways.

On the northbound side, drivers are asked to avoid using any of those exit ramps between the 10 and the 101 and on the southbound side, stay away from Wilshire Avenue and the Sixth street off-ramps.

"I think it's not necessarily travel I am concerned about it's the potential for protests," Joan McCraw said.

Those are expected too - along with rally's for "the people's summit" and discussion panels. Making matters more interesting, Tuesday is election day.

"The voting booths are right in that area as well. That is another possibility that it could affect people dropping off their ballots," McCraw said.

For people who use the Dash, officials said to check the daily routes. Though there are no cancellations as of Sunday, that could change during the week.