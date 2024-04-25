Summer's hottest beauty buys

Summer will be here before you know it and we have your first look at the season's hottest beauty buys!

Lifestyle expert and "The Go-Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has all new trending products listed below:

1. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousses, Target.com, $13.49

2. V&Co. Beauty Shampoos & Conditioners, Walmart.com, $8

3. NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush, Sephora.com, $32

4. Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow, ULTA.com, $22

5. Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes, DanessaMyricksBeauty.com, $26

6. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance SPF 50 Spray, Sephora.com, $36