Summer heat to last all week across Southern California

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Summer is coming in hot on the last day of spring.

Temperatures across Southern California are forecast to be near or in the 90s all week, with today being the hottest day of the week. Tuesday just happens to be the first day of summer, and even though temperatures might let up a little bit that day, the high heat is forecast throughout the week across the region.

And it won't be a dry heat — forecasters say there's a possibility of tropical moisture reaching Los Angeles County by Wednesday. As a result, Southern Californians could see cumulus buildups in the mountains and feel stickier than usual.

People were urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air conditioned spaces, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should also never ben left unattended in vehicles on any occasion, particularly during extreme heat events.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

