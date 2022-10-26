Substitute teacher arrested at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School.

According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher.

The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.

One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after a trip to the nurse's office. He then began yelling at the student, then turning his attention on the classroom, allegedly threatening to either hurt or kill them.

Staff and students were told to shelter in place as investigators swept the campus to determine if there were any additional threats. After 40 minutes they determined that school could return to normal. At that time, students were able to be picked up by parents or opt to remain in class until the day's usual end time.

A student said that the immediate reaction was panic from most of his classmates.

"They were saying it wasn't a drill. It wasn't a drill. We were all just panicking around the classroom," he said. "We didn't know what was going on and thinking of the worst case scenario."

The suspect, a male, was detained at the scene. He was formally arrested at around 4 p.m.

They were not clear on what the exact details of the threat were.