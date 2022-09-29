Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US

Oxnard named one of the most neighborly cities in the nation

While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in.

"The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.

With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County.

"We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."

Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of the most neighborly cities in the nation. According to Neighbor.com, Oxnard is the fourth most neighborly city in the United States and the only city in Southern California to make it on the list.

"I know my neighbors, when you get out it's kind of nice to say, 'Hello Alisha. Hello Don. Hello Kimberly," said Zaragoza.

The study accounts a lot of factors such as volunteering, access to parks and happiness. The rankings also accounted for charitable giving. In 2021, the city served more than 7 million free meals to an estimated 99,000 people — almost half of its population.

"Every Thanksgiving there's a big movement for food drives and things like that," said Ball. "People volunteer their time for helping out."

The study also factored in crime rates. In 2021, Oxnard had its lowest crime rate in a decade.

"For the size of our city, our crime is minimal," said Zaragoza. "I'm not saying we don't have it but it's minimal."