Study finds the many streaming choices overwhelm audiences; steering some to turn the TV off

A new study finds it takes people on average 10 minutes to figure out what to watch on TV

A new study found that there is an overwhelming amount of streaming content to choose from and we're spending an awful lot of time just trying to figure out what to watch.

Nielsen's newly released State of Play report says over the last three years the amount of streaming content and the explosion of streaming services has put the audience in control -- but maybe it's too much control for most people.

In the United States, streaming has been the dominant television option since November 2022, growing to account for 37.7% of television use in June of this year.

But with all the choices, more than 2.7 million individual video titles to choose from, 20% of viewers, or 1 in 5, say they weren't sure what to watch and after some browsing, they decided to do something other than watching television.

The frustration comes about because of wasted time. The study found that the average viewer spends 10 ½ minutes searching for something to watch. And it's the abundance of streaming sources and channels where to look as well. Audiences have nearly 40,000 different channels and streaming sources to find content on.

With so many choices out there, the study says the burden of audience engagement is on each individual platform and service. This will include the personalization of channels and guides to keep viewers on a specific platform.

"Recommendations and 'other people who watched' options are table stakes across platforms, but platforms have just barely scratched the surface of what a truly audience-centric experience could be," wrote The Nielsen Company, in its State of Play report.