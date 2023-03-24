Students, teachers and workers set to return to classes after three-day strike

All eyes have been on the nation's second-largest school district for the last three days.

After reaching an impasse with the Los Angeles Unified School District, 30,000 employees represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 99 left the bargaining table and headed to the streets to rally for higher wages and better working conditions.

The union represents custodians, cafeteria workers and special education aides.

"We change diapers like 10-15 times a day," said special education assistant Maria Lopez.

In solidarity, the United Teachers Los Angeles marched with SEIU, doubling the number of workers on strike.

With no one to staff classrooms, LAUSD was forced to close schools for the nearly 400,000 students. To help with childcare and meal woes, the district set up food distribution sites and makeshift daycares throughout the city for the duration of the protests.

The over 60,000 school employees picketed all over Los Angeles, garnering the attention of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who tried to act as a mediator to broker a deal between the two sides.

One of the major snags in the negotiations was the union's demand for a 30% pay increase. This week the district upped its offer to a 23% overall increase, along with with a 3% cash bonus. However, union members said that the counteroffer would be spread out over time which would not do much when the average salary currently sits at about $25,000 a year.

The workers capped off their three-day strike with a huge rally at the Los Angeles State Historic Park but it was unclear if the two parties reached a deal.

All @LASchools will reopen this Friday, March 24. We are grateful for the assistance and support of our partners, and we look forward to seeing our students and employees back at school. pic.twitter.com/L0nxpXR2j7 — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) March 24, 2023

Students, teachers and workers will return to school on Friday to continue instruction.

The SEIU stated that they felt the three-day strike resulted in the workers finally getting the respect they were asking for