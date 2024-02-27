Students stage walkout at El Camino High School over alleged antisemitism on campus

Students hold walkout in Woodland Hills over alleged antisemitic incidents on campus

Dozens of students walked out of class on Tuesday as part of a protest against alleged antisemitic incidents happening on the El Camino Real Charter High School campus in recent weeks.

Many of the students could be seen carrying Israeli flags and holding signs calling for the a safer campus as they changed "Stop the hate."

One student, speaking with KCAL News, recalled one of the most recent events that led to their walkout in between classes at the school, located in the 5400 block of Valley Circle Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

"He called me a 'dirty Jew' for laughing," the student said, claiming that she was attacked by her 15-year-old classmate for no reason. "He got up, pushed me and started punching me."

The girl's father also spoke at the protest.

"The school thinks that he has more rights than my daughter for protection," said Edan Eshee. "He has rights to be educated, but my daughter don't have the rights for her safety."

The school's Executive Director, David Hussey, said that they're looking into the incident and would like to make sure that they implement a safety plan to make sure that every student feels safe.

"We don't want any students to feel that they're afraid," he said. "We would definitely like to talk to the parents, talk to the students, have a safety plan in place to make sure all our students feel comfortable coming to school."

Eshee says that the school is not calling the incident a hate crime and that instead of taking disciplinary action action his daughter's alleged attacker they moved him to a different seat.