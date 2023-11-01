Multiple students stabbed at Van Nuys High School, school placed on lockdown
Three students were reportedly stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday morning, according to LAFD. One of the students is in critical condition.
Crews responded to the incident around 11 a.m. to two to three students stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Authorities are looking for the suspect. The school is on lockdown while authorities investigate in the quad area of the campus.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
