Students sickened after eating chips possibly laced with narcotics in Perris

Several students at Enchanted Hills Elementary School in Perris were taken to the hospital Thursday after apparently eating chips that were laced with some sort of narcotics.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the school at about 11:30 a.m. after several students became sick.

According to sheriff's officials, a student had brought food possibly laced with narcotics and shared it with other students. The type of narcotic was not known, authorities said, but there are reports that the food was chips or Cheetos.

Authorities could not confirm how many students were involved, but one parent whose daughter was taken to Menifee Valley Medical Center said at least nine fourth-graders became sick.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.