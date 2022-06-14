Students impacted by COVID cases rising in LA County, hospitalizations increasing

With COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Los Angeles County, and hospitalization numbers increasing over the past several weeks, some local high school students won't be able to attend their graduations.

At Torrance High School, Tuesday marked the last day of final exams for graduating seniors. But one senior, named Sophia, had to skip graduation because she tested positive for COVID.

"I thought I just had a sore throat because I was screaming at prom and stuff, but I was not that lucky," she told CBSLA.

She is one of dozens of students at the high school that has COVID and therefore cannot attend graduation with the Class of 2022.

"This may not be a pandemic that ends," LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said. "It may simply continue to shift and change and we will live with it one way or another, primarily by vaccination and probably masking."

According to LA County public health officials, as of June 8, the highest COVID case rate in the county is among 12 to 17-year-olds, with 762 new cases per 100,000 teens. That's more than double the rate from a month prior.

Torrance High School has been hit particularly hard. The Torrance Unified School District website shows the high school reported eight new student cases over the weekend, compared to just one or two at other schools in the district.

"At least we'll be COVID-free and have a good summer hopefully," Sophia added.