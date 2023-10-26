Students across SoCal walkout in solidarity with Palestinians as war continues in Middle East

SoCal students walkout to show support for Palestine as war rages in Middle East

As the war between Israel and militant group Hamas neared its three-week mark, students across Southern California joined those throughout the nation in a walkout on Wednesday in support of Palestinians.

Hours later, dozens gathered outside of the federal court house in Santa Ana to share the same message. Attendees included the likes of students from elementary school to college, parents and teachers.

They spoke about the mounting fears they now face in America, despite the fact that the war is happening thousands of miles away.

"It's been really hard. I mean, I can't tell you how hard it is," said Mirvette Judeh, the mother of two Palestinian daughters. "My girls used to wear stuff proudly all the time. Now they're like, 'Mom, we're worried somebody is going to say something to us or they are going to be mean to us.' We shouldn't ever make our children be afraid or feel ashamed."

Judeh says that the killings committed by both sides is wrong, with the effects reaching across the world. She says that she now feels the same fear she felt in the months after September 11th because of the anti-Islamic, anti-Palestinian hate rhetoric that she has seen on social media.

A California State Univesrity, San Bernardino professor was also in attendance at the rally late Wednesday.

"I did an interruption for one hour from my class, because I think as professor we can no longer be silent," they said while speaking to the crowd.

Speakers at the event urged local colleges and universities to divest themselves from companies that help manufacture weapons that end up in Israel, called for a ceasefire in Gaza and asked for an end to the military support for Israel.

"Our governments are not hearing us, they're not listening to us and they are putting us and our children in danger," another speaker said.

The Council for American Islamic Relations also spoke at the rally, stating that since the war began they have had a drastic increase in calls regarding people who have been harassed and retaliated against for showing their support for Palestine.