Student-run café opens at Centennial High School in Corona

Students at Centennial High School are getting the chance to gain real world experience at a unique student-run café.

The program is offered through the school's Culinary Arts Program. "Café 10" is located on campus and offers breakfast to both staff and students every Wednesday.

The café's diverse menu features specialty coffees, pastries, breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

The exciting venture is under the guidance of instructor Tiffany Fujita.

"The best thing about this, is that the students can use it on their resumes as an actual job experience," said Fujita. She also added that she wanted the cafe to feel like "The Max" from the old sitcom Saved by the Bell, which is the local hangout for students in the show.

The initiative is meant to empower students to develop essential skills in hospitality, cooking, kitchen management, and customer service, according to a release.