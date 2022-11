The L.A. County Fire Dept. is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at a business in Huntington Park, Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2022.

No injuries have been reported.

The structure is located at 5826 Soto Street in Huntington Park, near Slauson Ave.