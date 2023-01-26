Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.

High winds are expected around SoCal through tomorrow. Safety tips:

🚗 Drive safe. Watch for loose debris and downed wires.

⚡ Keep a flashlight handy to use during an outage.

☎️ See a downed wire? Stay indoors and call 911.

— SCE (@SCE) January 26, 2023