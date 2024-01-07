Strong winds of up to 50 mph sweeping through LA, OC counties

A High Wind Warning and wind advisory are expected to remain in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday for parts of the Southland, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service says the warnings for Los Angeles and Orange counties are due to northwest to north winds of 30- to 50- mph with gusts of 60- to 70- mph, in addition to anticipated isolated gusts of 80- to 90- mph in most wind-prone mountain locations and portions of southwest California.

"We have a storm system that is moving just to the east of us and we are seeing these northerly winds . . . especially across the mountain communities as you make your way up through Kern County through the I-5 Corridor, all the way out toward Malibu, through LAX, and Long Beach seeing the stronger winds this morning," said KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston.

The NWS says travel could be difficult as damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible and travel could be difficult.

The NWS says that areas possibly impacted by the high wind and under the High Wind Warning include Calabasas, Agoura Hills, western San Fernando Valley, eastern San Fernando Valley, southeastern Ventura County, including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Westlake Village, Malibu Lake, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland, La Canada Flintridge, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks.

A wind advisory also remains in place for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo County beaches, San Luis Obispo County, Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County, Central Coast beaches, Ventura County beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Los Angeles County beaches, Palos Verdes Hills, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, San Gabriel Valley, including the cities of Avalon, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, Hearst Castle, Irish Hills, Caliente Range, La Panza Range, Santa Margarita Lake, Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo, East Ventura, LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Norwalk, Valyermo, Llano, Pearblossom, Palmdale, Lancaster, Lake Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel.

Elsewhere, in the Grapevine, forecaster warn drivers that the dangerously strong winds could require the thoroughfare to be shut. The NWS wrote via X that travel could be impacted due to mountain snow and ice as well as warning level winds gusting at 60- to 80- mph.