Strong Santa Ana winds expected to sweep through SoCal on Thursday

Gusty Santa Ana winds will begin picking up in areas of the Southland Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday, prompting warnings of hazardous driving conditions and possible damage to power lines that could cause outages.

"Today starts the transition into an extended windy period," National Weather Service forecasters said, adding that "moderate to strong" winds are anticipated to peak Thursday.

A wind advisory was already in effect Wednesday in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, along with a portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 40 mph were anticipated. That advisory will remain in place until 1 a.m. Thursday, when it will be replaced with a more serious high wind warning that will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

During the warning period, gusts could reach as high as 60 mph, according to the NWS.

"Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages," according to the NWS. "Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers."

High wind warnings will also be in effect Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast and San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 75 mph are possible, forecasters said.

Wind advisories will be in effect Thursday in the eastern San Fernando Valley -- where gusts could reach 50 mph -- and the San Gabriel Valley, where winds up to 45 mph are anticipated.

Winds are expected to weaken Friday, but it'll continue to be breezy into Saturday.

Warmer conditions are expected Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching into the 70s in many areas, and possibly into the 80s in some locations.

Authorities urged people to take precautions during the wind event. Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott noted that February's deluge of rain has left the ground moist and increases the possibility of trees falling in high winds. He also reminded people to avoid coming into contact with downed power lines, saying people should "assume them to be energized and potentially lethal."