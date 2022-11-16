Strip mall, several homes evacuated after power pole snapped by strong winds in Sylmar

A high tension power pole snapped due to the strong winds in Sylmar early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the "high tension power pole snapped at the base and is leaning towards a one story strip mall," which is located on W. Roxford Street.

As a precaution, the strip mall was evacuated by firefighters as they awaited response from Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews. Several homes located behind the strip mall were also evacuated.

"There are sustained winds approximately 20-30mph with gusts towards 60 mph which are affecting the hanging wires," LAFD said.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as traffic at the intersection of Roxford Street and Glenoaks Boulevard was expected to be affected for an undetermined amount of time.

No injuries have been reported.